2022 is the year to double down on enterprise video and to make it part of the employee engagement and customer experience playbooks, Aragon Research urged in a recent report.

The report noted that video is becoming the main form of business content. This began with the huge surge in video meetings during the pandemic, it said, pointing out that the trend is continuing as companies discover the value of video for different purposes, many of which dramatically improve employee and customer experiences.

These use cases include employee training, customer support, virtual events, collaboration within organizations and between employees and customers, and so much more.

"The first step in embracing video in your enterprise is to identify the key use cases for employees and for customers," said Aragon CEO and Lead Analyst Jim Lundy. "The next step is to make a vendor selection."

The market includes vendors like Brightcove, Haivision, IBM, Kaltura, MediaPlatform, Microsoft, movingimage, Panopto, Qumu, Sonic Foundry, uStudio, Vbrick, Vidyard, and Vimeo, according to the report.

Companies like these are taking advantage of the need for companies to organize, optimize, and deliver visual content. Their offerings and applications are being adapted and improved to help enterprises manage video content, the report concluded.