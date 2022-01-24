Open Influence Launches Go Prism Social Media Marketing Tool

Open Influence, an influencer marketing platform provider, has launched Go Prism, a marketing trends and insights tool that leverages artificial intelligence-powered content analysis and cross-channel data to help companies with their influencer marketing.

Powered by AI, along with an analysis of more than 100 billion data points, Go Prism analyzes more than 421 million unique pieces of content, 87 million hashtags and mentions, and 1 million high-caliber creators across all major social media platforms.

Key features of Go Prism include the following:

Brand safety audits that flag potentially risky content that might contain sexual content, alcohol, drugs, religion, and offensive language or profanity;

Competitive analysis of influencer performance, which pieces of content are working, top-performing posts, and sponsored posts by industry;

Industry trends and benchmarks across both organic and paid social content;

Influencer discovery, using a database of a million creators to discover the most effective creators for any campaign;

Influencer audience data, showing a detailed breakdown of creators' audience demographics, from age to geography to size;

Research-as-a-Service, with access to Go Prism's data science and research team to help run customizable reporting and in-depth analysis.