Ceros Acquires Online Visual Commenting Tool Provider Oroson
Ceros, providers of a design platform for interactive content, has acquired online visual feedback tool Oroson, adding functionality to its feedback collaboration tool, MarkUp. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
With the acquisition of Oroson, MarkUp users will be able to upload video and audio files and provide feedback. frame by frame, without the need to share individual files back and forth among teams.
"We're thrilled to welcome Oroson to the Ceros family and are excited for the opportunity this technology and talent bring to our current creative ecosystem," said Simon Berg, CEO of Ceros, in a statement. "The ability for content creators to share detailed feedback through advanced comments and notifications opens the doors to collaboration anywhere, anytime, lending itself well to Ceros' mission to unlock and elevate creativity for all."
"We started Oroson with a vision of how companies and coworkers could better collaborate on the content they create. We knew there needed to be easier ways to review digital content, particularly in a digital world where stakeholders no longer all work in the same office," Daniel McGlade, CEO and co-founder of Oroson, said in a statement. "Becoming part of MarkUp advances that vision."
Related Articles
Ceros Acquires Avocode
20 Oct 2021
The Avocode acquisition enables Ceros to improve existing integrations for content designers.