Ceros Acquires Online Visual Commenting Tool Provider Oroson

Ceros, providers of a design platform for interactive content, has acquired online visual feedback tool Oroson, adding functionality to its feedback collaboration tool, MarkUp. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the acquisition of Oroson, MarkUp users will be able to upload video and audio files and provide feedback. frame by frame, without the need to share individual files back and forth among teams.