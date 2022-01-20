Merkle Rolls gyro and Merkle | DWA into Merkle B2B

Merkle, a customer experience management (CXM) company and part of dentsu, has integrated B2B agencies gyro and Merkle | DWA, retiring the brand names and creating a unified force under Merkle B2B. This move is part of Merkle's continued realignment of its portfolio of B2B agencies into Merkle B2B.

Since the launch of Merkle B2B in September 2020, Merkle | DWA, a B2B media agency, and gyro, a specialist B2B creative agency, have come together to form a fully integrated solution. It has pushed Merkle's culture of creativity and the way it is approaching things into a new realm.