TapResearch Launches Player Insights
TapResearch, a market intelligence solutions provider, has launched Player Insights, a research tool that helps game teams (product, marketing, research, etc.) access player feedback in real-time.
Player Insights lets users do the following:
- Understand why players install their games and replicate that in their marketing;
- Create instant feedback loops with players and continuously listen to their sentiment to identify at-risk players and reduce churn; and
- Send out rapid validation surveys to collect feedback from their most valuable players and validate new ideas to create experiences that increase lifetime value.
"Player Insights represent an important step in our mission to make opinion data accessible to everyone so that they can make better decisions. While we have long offered market-leading Rewarded Survey solutions, Player Insights is an exciting broadening of our product suite that enables publishers to quickly and easily make evidence-based decisions that drive better outcomes for their users and their businesses, said Aaron Platshon, CEO of TapResearch, in a statement.