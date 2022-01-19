ON24 Launches Go Live for Live-Streamed Digital Events

ON24 today released ON24 Go Live to help marketers stream live video events.

ON24 Go Live provides a self-service solution to create digital events and deliver an interactive, engaging experience for audiences. ON24 gives customers multiple ways to run virtual events, from multisession, live-streamed digital events to interactive webinars and large custom virtual conferences.

ON24 Go Live expands the type of ON24 digital experiences customers can create with a self-service virtual event solution to setup events and capture event data and actionable insights that seamlessly integrate with sales and marketing processes. Marketers can provide a destination for prospects and customers to engage with sales, network with peers, and build stronger online connections with attendees.

Users can do the following:

Speed up execution with pre-built event templates for different branded interactive virtual events, including roadshows, customer meetups, partner training, town halls, and company meetings;

Keep audiences engaged with event and in-session chats, polls, breakout sessions, and interactive sponsor and expo areas; and

Track event activity and attendee engagement and make first-person attendee profiles available across all ON24 experiences in a single dashboard.