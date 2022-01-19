ClearSale Acquires Beta Learning

Ecommerce fraud protection company ClearSale has acquired Beta Learning for an initial investment of $7 million and two more installments of approximately $2.25 million, contingent on the company's performance in the following 24 months.

"Having been a client of Beta Learning for the last two years, we were well-versed in the organization's incredible commitment to moving people forward through digital initiatives," said Rafael Lourenco, ClearSale's executive vice president and partner, in a statement. "The dedication and expertise we saw in this team of developers really blew us away, and we are thrilled to be able to partner with them in pioneering new developments in the space."

ClearSale CEO Bernardo Lustosa believes the acquisition will improve ClearSale's products and benefit customers and investors alike. "This acquisition makes perfect sense due to our affinities in corporate culture and commitment to agility. We believe this move will reflect not just in an advanced product and better client experience, but will also help boost our growth."