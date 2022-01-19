8th Wall and Ericsson Emodo Partner to Enable Web AR Ads
8th Wall a provider of web-based augmented reality, and Ericsson's mobile advertising solution business, Emodo, are partnering on an end-to-end web-based augmented reality (WebAR) advertising solution, including a new embeddable AR ad type that places interactive WebAR content inside ad units directly alongside publisher content.
Through this partnership, companies can now distribute their 8th Wall-powered WebAR experiences through Emodo's advertising supply and audience targeting solutions. These ads can run as traditional display ads or embeddable AR ads.
With embeddable AR ads, users can engage with the AR experience directly on the publisher page inside the ad unit itself rather than linking out to a dedicated web destination. This new ad format is made possible with 8th Wall's Inline AR capability, which enables any 8th Wall WebAR experience to be embedded into websites and ad units.
"Distribution is a key ingredient to the success of any WebAR campaign," said Erik Murphy-Chutorian, CEO and founder of 8th Wall, in a statement. "We are truly excited to announce our new partnership with Emodo, connecting the agencies and brands who are creating WebAR advertising and marketing experiences with publishers to help increase their discoverability and overall success. This includes enabling interactive WebAR experiences to be embedded into digital ads creating a powerful new format for advertisers and providing consumers with a personal and engaging experience."
"With 5G pushing extended reality to new heights, marketers are increasingly seeking immersive experiences that maximize audience engagement and accelerate campaign performance," said Alistair Goodman, general manager of Ericsson Emodo, in a statement. "Meanwhile, publishers want to meet the moment, powering demand through compelling creative. By partnering with 8th Wall, we are supporting demand and supply, giving marketers and publishers everything they need to develop and distribute embeddable WebAR campaigns at scale."