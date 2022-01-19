8th Wall and Ericsson Emodo Partner to Enable Web AR Ads

8th Wall a provider of web-based augmented reality, and Ericsson's mobile advertising solution business, Emodo, are partnering on an end-to-end web-based augmented reality (WebAR) advertising solution, including a new embeddable AR ad type that places interactive WebAR content inside ad units directly alongside publisher content.

Through this partnership, companies can now distribute their 8th Wall-powered WebAR experiences through Emodo's advertising supply and audience targeting solutions. These ads can run as traditional display ads or embeddable AR ads.

With embeddable AR ads, users can engage with the AR experience directly on the publisher page inside the ad unit itself rather than linking out to a dedicated web destination. This new ad format is made possible with 8th Wall's Inline AR capability, which enables any 8th Wall WebAR experience to be embedded into websites and ad units.