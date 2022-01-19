Moz Launches Tool to Make Sense of Google's Page Experience Updates

Moz, a provider of search engine optimization technology and services, today launched its Performance Metrics suite within the Site Crawl toolset in Moz Pro.

The new feature, which had an initial beta release last spring, enables website owners to automate and streamline performance analyses and provides insights from Moz search scientists on how to improve overall on-site user experiences.

When Google rolled out its Page Experience algorithm in August, user experience and performance factors became critical to maintaining rankings in search results. The Performance Metrics suite pulls in all Core Web Vitals and additional performance metrics that Moz customers should consider fixing to help improve their on-page user experience and ranking.

"SEOs shouldn't assume Google is done with Page Experience just because their initial update was finally rolled out. As more and more sites start passing the Core Web Vital thresholds, its impact on ranking will become more noticeable," said Tom Capper, senior search scientist at Moz, in a statement. "We wanted to offer SEOs a way to automatically analyze their pages for performance and ensure they're armed with the right information on how to improve the overall user experience to help achieve their goals. The Performance Metrics suite does all that and more, directly in the Moz Pro platform."

The enhanced feature allows Moz customers to track URLs weekly and on-demand across desktop and mobile devices. After prioritizing pages that need help meeting Core Web Vital thresholds, users can implement Moz’s recommended updates and then report on the impact of their efforts with custom reports.