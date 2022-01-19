AdvisorEngine Transforms Junxure CRM

AdvisorEngine, a CRM and portfolio management technology provider for the financial services industry, has rebranded its Junxure CRM as AdvisorEngine CRM.

"This is a key milestone moment for our clients and our team," said AdvisorEngine CEO Rich Cancro in a statement. "We've gone through a true product transformation by developing a new technical architecture, designing an entirely reimagined user experience, and adding important new capabilities to drive advisory firm growth and productivity."

The upgraded CRM will continue to be offered as a standalone product, priced per user.

New features of AdvisorEngine CRM include the following:

Configuration that is available at both the individual user and firm levels.

Drag-and-drop editing that gives users the flexibility to organize their data experience, create workflows, and support their client service segmentation strategy.

An online form builder that turns website visitors into prospects.

Client Profile that automatically surfaces client information in a clean, actionable format.

Activity Feed and Alerts that deliver a consolidated streaming view of important operational activities relevant to each user in real time.

Enhanced reminders with expiration dates that allow for automated cleanup of past tasks.

A reengineered software architecture that improves system performance so pages load up to 10 times faster. It also allows AdvisorEngine developers to innovate and add new CRM features more rapidly.

Updated navigation, pages, fonts, and color schemes.