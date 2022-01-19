Acquia Adds Market Basket Model to Its CDP

Digital experience company Acquia has introduced advanced retail machine learning models for Acquia Customer Data Platform (CDP), designed to increase customer lifetime value. Among these innovations is a market basket model that intelligently bundles relevant products, empowering retailers to better understand the behavior of their customers.

The market basket model for Acquia CDP is an analytics solution that helps retailers pair products, price packages, and gain a deeper understanding of customers' buying preferences. This model identifies correlations between items frequently purchased together to make smarter recommendations to end customers.