NICE Launches NEVA for Collection Adherence

NICE today launched NEVA (NICE Employee Virtual Attendant) for Collection Adherence, a specialized offering to help organizations comply with the new Fair Debt Collection Practices Act in the United States.

Based on NEVA's unique AI models, the solution recognizes potential behavior that could lead to non-compliance in real-time and proactively intervenes by presenting agents with reminders and scripts or sending supervisor alerts of violation risk.

Focusing on debt collection communications, the rule allows consumers more control over how often and through which means debt collectors can communicate with them regarding their debts. The rule also clarifies how the protections of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), which was passed in 1977, apply to newer communication technologies, such as email and text messages.

NEVA for Collection Adherence supports compliance across several scenarios addressed under the new regulation:

Non-harassment compliance: Residing on the agent desktop, NEVA follows agent activities and interactions. Upon identifying a potential heated exchange or similar event, NEVA proactively reminds agents of the need for compliance with the new regulation and sends an alert of a potential violation risk. Telephone call logs are also retained automatically, providing evidence of compliance/non-compliance.

Time-barred debt compliance: NEVA automatically calculates whether the statute of limitations for a particular debt has expired in real time. If a statute is still in place, NEVA notifies agents of the inability to mention legal action and provides alternative scripts to navigate the conversation to safer areas.

Voicemail: NEVA recognizes that a call has reached voicemail, can automatically collect data from it and update internal systems.