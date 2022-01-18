Adobe Adds to Experience Cloud

Today, Adobe unveiled several new Adobe Experience Cloud offerings to help retailers deliver personalized experiences that seamlessly transition between online and in-store.

These new product innovations enable flexible payment options, turn physical stores into pickup points so purchases can be delivered faster, allow connections with customers via mobile, and provide seamless experiences from browse to buy.

These offering include a same-page enhanced personalization capability within Adobe Target that lets retailers together offline and online interactions and?analyze?them in real time within?Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform (CDP) to create and deliver personalized?experiences at scale. Retailers get a unified view of the consumer so they can?provide relevant product recommendations based on recent purchases or?see up-to-date rewards qualifications for discounts.

With the release of Payment Services for Adobe Commerce, a fully integrated solution for retailers to accept popular payment methods, including credit and debit cards, PayPal, and Venmo.

New mobile messaging capabilities now live in Adobe Journey Optimizer powered by Adobe Experience Platform allow retailers to engage customers in real time either in app, via push notifications or text messages. Retailers can use Adobe Journey Optimizer to enhance shopping experiences with location-based triggers.

Also new is Adobe Experience Manager Authoring Capabilities for PWA Studio, which allows retailers to edit Adobe Experience Manager sites content via Adobe Commerce PWA Studio. This integration between Adobe Experience Manager and Commerce helps retailers deliver shoppable experiences on mobile and desktop devices.

Adobe also released in beta Store Fulfillment for Adobe Commerce, powered by Walmart Commerce Technologies, which brings retailers advanced buy online, pickup in store (BOPIS) or curbside capabilities.