NMI Acquires IRIS CRM

NMI, a commerce enablement technology company, has acquired IRIS CRM, a merchant services CRM and comprehensive merchant management platform provider, bringing together sign-up and onboarding for merchants with the ability to quickly monetize payments. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the addition of IRIS CRM, NMI is expanding its offerings outside of gateway services and adding another layer to its full commerce offering through the addition of merchant prospecting, management, and onboarding capabilities. IRIS CRM also brings lead management, electronic signature capabilities, TurboApp direct-to-processor onboarding, integrated portfolio reporting across a growing list of acquirers, and residuals income calculations.