Alida Partners with Rybbon
Alida is partnering with Rybbon, a provider of digital rewards, enhancing the Alida Total Experience Management (TXM) platform with Rybbon's rewards program to help companies incorporate incentives as part of their voice of the customer and voice of the employee programs.
"Continued survey respondent participation is a necessity to truly understand the voice of the customer," said Jignesh Shah, head of global integrated incentives at Blackhawk, Rybbon's parent company, in a statement. "By combining our powerful rewards program with Alida's leading customer experience management platform, Alida clients will be able to boost engagement and retention rates by providing respondents with points that can be accumulated and redeemed for digital rewards."
With the integration of Rybbon's PointsJoy solution, Alida allows clients to preset the number of points to award for a completed survey. Included in this solution, Rybbon's AutoRewards feature enables organizations to set a predetermined points threshold. When respondents meet or exceed this threshold, a reward email is automatically sent to the respondent, enabling them to redeem their points for a desired digital reward from a curated reward catalog.
"At Alida, our priority is to help our customers improve experiences for their customers and employees, driving loyalty and retention," said Riaz Raihan, president of products and engineering at Alida, in a statement. "With the new Rybbon integration, rewarding customers for continuous engagement with your organization is now easier than ever. With a myriad of global incentive options, companies can now offer their customers and employees incentive choices that matter most to them."
