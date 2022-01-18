Piano Partners with Snowflake

Piano, providers of the Digital Experience Cloud, is partnering with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to help businesses understand and activate their data at scale.

As part of the Powered by Snowflake program, Piano leverages Snowflake as the cloud-based data platform for its analytics tool so users can store, query, enrich, and securely share data within the Snowflake ecosystem. These advanced capabilities enable real-time analysis of customer behavior to help organizations drive personalization at scale.

The Snowflake partnership improves data portability for Piano Analytics users, who can now use Secure Data Sharing within Snowflake to connect their data into other systems in the Snowflake Data Cloud, such as business intelligence tools or data governance tools. Thanks to Snowflake's architecture, Piano Analytics users also benefit from faster querying times.