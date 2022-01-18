Piano Partners with Snowflake
Piano, providers of the Digital Experience Cloud, is partnering with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to help businesses understand and activate their data at scale.
As part of the Powered by Snowflake program, Piano leverages Snowflake as the cloud-based data platform for its analytics tool so users can store, query, enrich, and securely share data within the Snowflake ecosystem. These advanced capabilities enable real-time analysis of customer behavior to help organizations drive personalization at scale.
The Snowflake partnership improves data portability for Piano Analytics users, who can now use Secure Data Sharing within Snowflake to connect their data into other systems in the Snowflake Data Cloud, such as business intelligence tools or data governance tools. Thanks to Snowflake's architecture, Piano Analytics users also benefit from faster querying times.
"We've long admired Snowflake's leading position in the data industry. When we built our Piano Analytics platform on Snowflake, we knew it would dramatically enhance both our capabilities and our user experience," said Trevor Kaufman, CEO of Piano, in a statement. "As our relationship continues, we're eager to partner with Snowflake in new ways to revolutionize how organizations work with their data and use it to create superior digital experiences for their customers."
"The Snowflake and Piano partnership is focused on providing customers with the tools to enhance the customer experience with cutting-edge efficiency and performance," said Colleen Kapase, senior vice president of worldwide partnerships at Snowflake, in a statement. "Together, we can empower joint customers to drive personalized digital strategies and connect them to other data-driven organizations through the Snowflake Data Cloud."