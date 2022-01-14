Fuze Receives Patent for Chat-to-Voice Functionality

Fuze, a cloud-based communications provider, has been awarded a U.S. patent for advanced telephony functionality for chat groups on the Fuze platform.

This patent (No. 11201967) covers technology that simplifies the creation of ring groups and call queues by merging voice calling functionalities with traditional group chats for more streamlined workflows and collaboration among distributed workers. It also allows users to assign voice call numbers to any chat group, and any person calling that number will then be forwarded to one or several of the group members.