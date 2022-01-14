Fuze Receives Patent for Chat-to-Voice Functionality
Fuze, a cloud-based communications provider, has been awarded a U.S. patent for advanced telephony functionality for chat groups on the Fuze platform.
This patent (No. 11201967) covers technology that simplifies the creation of ring groups and call queues by merging voice calling functionalities with traditional group chats for more streamlined workflows and collaboration among distributed workers. It also allows users to assign voice call numbers to any chat group, and any person calling that number will then be forwarded to one or several of the group members.
"Historically, setting up ring groups or call queues has been a cumbersome and time-consuming process that requires the involvement of IT and provisioning teams," said Rob Scudiere, president and chief operating officer of Fuze, in a statement. "This patent transforms the process by enabling any Fuze user, regardless of location, to create these groups and queues just by executing a few simple steps. These new chat-to-voice features are more crucial than ever as organizations continue to embrace a hybrid work model and navigate a distributed workforce."