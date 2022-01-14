Pipedrive Launches Smart Docs Add-on

Pipedrive, providers of a sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses, has released a Smart Docs add-on, helping users streamline and automate how their teams create, send, manage, and sign sales-related documents and contracts.

"With the massive shift to digital, customer relationships have changed tremendously over time. Not only has technology impacted the way businesses manage sales processes, it has also changed customers' expectations for closing deals. Smart Docs has proved to be a useful asset for sales professionals throughout the entire sales cycle, especially when working remotely. The possibility to communicate with prospects, send proposals, and sign deals with an electronic signature easily and intuitively without leaving Pipedrive is convenient for both sales professionals as well as the rest of the company. As it gives access to documents to managers and sales reps, the functionality also reduces the cost of document-specific software," said Shaun Shirazian, chief product officer of Pipedrive, in a statement

With the new Smart Docs add-on users can do the following:

Auto-fill documents with Pipedrive data;

Share documents and templates with the team;

Track documents in real time and do follow ups;

Sign documents electronically without printing files or downloading plugins;

Generate PDF documents with any tool that provides PDF functionality;

Support Google Sheets and Google Slides.

Full Smart Docs feature set with an unlimited number of eSignatures is available in Pipedrive’s Professional and Enterprise plans, now with the possibility to include it as a separate add-on (with 30 or 100 signatures) in Essential and Advanced plans. Soon, Smart Docs will also have a DocuSign integration.