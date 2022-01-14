Bambuser Updates One-to-One Live Video Shopping

Bambuser has updated its One-to-One Live Video Shopping solution with a major user interface refresh to further improve usability and performance.

Launched last spring, Bambuser's One-to-One Live Video Shopping solution enables retailers to invite customers into private, two-way video calls and to integrate into CRM systems. Within the video calls, products can be showcased, demonstrated, compared and added to carts.

The latest One-to-One updates include the following: