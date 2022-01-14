Bambuser Updates One-to-One Live Video Shopping
Bambuser has updated its One-to-One Live Video Shopping solution with a major user interface refresh to further improve usability and performance.
Launched last spring, Bambuser's One-to-One Live Video Shopping solution enables retailers to invite customers into private, two-way video calls and to integrate into CRM systems. Within the video calls, products can be showcased, demonstrated, compared and added to carts.
The latest One-to-One updates include the following:
- A premium look and feel to align with other Bambuser updates;
- Enlarged product display area;
- Enhanced flexibility to suit any screen size, enabling a 50/50 split screen to better showcase products;
- Improved customer points of interaction. Customers can now navigate through a selection of products (each featuring images and descriptions) curated by the brand representative.