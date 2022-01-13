Preact Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

Preact, which helps clients improve customer relationships, accelerate digital transformation, and increase productivity through Microsoft Dynamics 365 and solutions built on the Microsoft Power Platform, has achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification for compliance with information security standards.

The certification confirms that Preact meets the highest level of information security while protecting its customer and company data.

"'We are delighted to have achieved the ISO 27001 certification, and doing so underscores our total commitment to the very highest standards in information security, privacy, and management," Selom Bulla, Preact's managing director, said in a statement. "We appreciate that data is one of an organization's most valuable assets, and we take our responsibility to protect our customers and ourselves from the ever-increasing risks of data breaches and cyberattacks very seriously."

The certification covers the company's Information Security Management System for the provision and support of Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform, and other related technology products and services.