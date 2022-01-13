Acxiom Partners with TransUnion

Acxiom, a customer intelligence company, is partnering with TransUnion via the TruAudience Data Marketplace, enabling companies to use Acxiom's marketing audiences across the streaming media ecosystem. With Acxiom audiences in the TruAudience Data Marketplace, advertisers can fine-tune their digital audience strategy in new environments, like connected TV, audio, and gaming.

Acxiom has addressable marketing data on individuals aged 18 and older in theUnited States. TransUnion offers identity infrastructure and scaled coverage of streaming homes tp help advertisers achieve their marketing goals. The TruAudience Data Marketplace is a solution for executing high-fidelity streaming and omnichannel campaigns at scale. The marketplace is also integrated with leading streaming publishers and service providers.