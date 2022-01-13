Acxiom Partners with TransUnion
Acxiom, a customer intelligence company, is partnering with TransUnion via the TruAudience Data Marketplace, enabling companies to use Acxiom's marketing audiences across the streaming media ecosystem. With Acxiom audiences in the TruAudience Data Marketplace, advertisers can fine-tune their digital audience strategy in new environments, like connected TV, audio, and gaming.
Acxiom has addressable marketing data on individuals aged 18 and older in theUnited States. TransUnion offers identity infrastructure and scaled coverage of streaming homes tp help advertisers achieve their marketing goals. The TruAudience Data Marketplace is a solution for executing high-fidelity streaming and omnichannel campaigns at scale. The marketplace is also integrated with leading streaming publishers and service providers.
"As the media ecosystem continues to evolve, Acxiom is excited to integrate with the TruAudience Data Marketplace to deliver precision at scale for advertisers," said Conor Burgess, vice president of advanced TV at Acxiom, in a statement. "The growth of CTV continues to exceed marketplace expectations, and the partnership between Acxiom and the TruAudience Data Marketplace enables unprecedented reach while leveraging best-in-class data from Acxiom."
"Our partnership with Acxiom will provide a boost to recognizing and reaching omnichannel audiences across the streaming media ecosystem," said Michelle Swanston, vice president of customer success and Data Marketplace at TransUnion, in a statement. "Now available via the TruAudience Data Marketplace, Acxiom's scaled data will power meaningful reach across tens of millions of smart TVs, smart speakers, and gaming consoles."
