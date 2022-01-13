Alchemer Achieves SOC 2 Certification

Alchemer (formerly SurveyGizmo), a provider of customer experience and voice of the customer technology, has completed its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 examination, which demonstrates compliance with industry standards for managing enterprise data.

In 2019, Alchemer completed a SOC 2 Type 1 examination. The SOC 2 standard validates that systems are established to manage the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data. Alchemer’s data centers are now all SOC 1 (financial systems), SOC 2 (information systems), and SOC 3 (business systems) certified.