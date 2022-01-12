Unbounce Acquires LeadsRx

Unbounce, a conversion intelligence platform provider, has acquired LeadsRx, a marketing analytics platform provider, for an undisclosed amount.

LeadsRx helps marketers understand the value of each customer touchpoint across digital, radio, TV, podcasts, streaming services, and other advertising channels. This acquisition positions Unbounce to bring marketing attribution to its small and midsize business customers.

"Attribution is one of the most painful parts of marketing. Validating your costs and ROI to your CEO, clients, and investors is harder than ever as competition and new marketing channels continue to grow at a rapid pace. LeadsRx solves these pain points for marketers by showing them which channels are performing and which aren't," said Tamara Grominsky, chief strategy officer of Unbounce, in a statement. "By combining LeadsRx's wealth of new data with our conversion intelligence platform, we have the opportunity to deliver conversion value to marketers across a wider spectrum of the marketing funnel. We're thrilled to welcome LeadsRx to the Unbounce team as we continue our journey of bringing conversion intelligence solutions to marketers around the world."

"Unbounce and LeadsRx share a vision for the future of marketing that machines and marketers can work better together to produce the best results possible," said AJ Brown, CEO and co-founder of LeadsRx, in a statement. "We're bringing together some of the most creative and inventive engineers, marketing, and customer services professionals. I'm excited for what the future holds and the innovative products we will be able to offer companies and agencies around the world."