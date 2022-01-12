Second Nature Launches with an AI-Powered Sales Coaching Tool

Second Nature, providers of an artificial intelligence-powered sales coaching solution, today launched as a company following a $12.5 million funding round.

The company offers a software platform for immersive sales simulations in natural language with an AI-powered conversation partner called "Jenny."

Powered by advanced AI and NLP, Second Nature provides virtual practice partners of a variety of ages, ethnicities and genders, that use conversational AI to hold voice discussions with salespeople, score them, and help them improve on their own. Second Nature also provides team skill visibility and insights to sales managers.