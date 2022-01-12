Turing AI Launches Turing AI for Retail

Turing AI today launched Turing AI for Retail, which combines Turing AI's retail-specific machine learning algorithms and intelligent workflow automation with retailers' camera infrastructures to give retailers deep insights into customers' end-to-end journeys while measuring key demographic data and associated buying patterns.

Turing AI for Retail offers insight into the following:

Intelligent queue management;

Foot traffic;

Merchandising effectiveness;

Loss prevention;

Occupancy; and

Demographics.