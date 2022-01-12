Celerant Integrates with Fortis
Celerant Technology, a provider of retail solutions, has integrated its point-of-sale and e-commerce software with Fortis, a payment and commerce technology provider, allowing merchants to accept all major forms of payment, centralize sales and customer data from all channels, and process transactions.
Celerant's retail solutions that integrate with Fortis are Cumulus Retail, a point-of-sale and ecommerce solution for small business, and Stratus Enterprise, a custom omnichannel platform with advanced features.
"Celerant has supported the retail industry for many years, and our partnership is a natural fit," said Greg Cohen, chairman and CEO of Fortis, in a statement. "In today's world, merchants really need to provide the flexibility, speed, and security their customers demand. Celerant provides all the right tools that retailers need, and we believe integrating our commerce payments platform with their software is exactly what clients need to be even more competitive in the new year."
"With more and more retailers expanding their businesses online, and industry trade shows back on schedule, it's important to have multichannel payment options that can process transactions in any environment," said Ian Goldman, president and CEO of Celerant Technology, in a statement. "Fortis is well-known in the industry, and partnering with them provides our retail clients with yet another great option to process payments."