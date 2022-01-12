Celerant Integrates with Fortis

Celerant Technology, a provider of retail solutions, has integrated its point-of-sale and e-commerce software with Fortis, a payment and commerce technology provider, allowing merchants to accept all major forms of payment, centralize sales and customer data from all channels, and process transactions.

Celerant's retail solutions that integrate with Fortis are Cumulus Retail, a point-of-sale and ecommerce solution for small business, and Stratus Enterprise, a custom omnichannel platform with advanced features.