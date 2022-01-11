Bambuser Partners with Placewise

Bambuser is partnering with Placewise to integrate its live video shopping solution with Placewise's custom-built marketplace solution for retail property owners.

Placewise is providing solutions, such as CRM, data management, e-commerce, operational support tools, websites, and apps. By combining Live Video Shopping solutions from Bambuser with the digital mall experience in Placewise's Marketplace, a shopper can watch a live event online, see a product they like, and buy it directly from the local preferred shopping center with fulfilment solutions, such as pick up in store, pick up at a designated location, or even get it delivered at home.

The partnership is a joint reseller agreement with facilitated integrations, available to all property owners globally.