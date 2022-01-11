Bambuser Partners with Placewise
Bambuser is partnering with Placewise to integrate its live video shopping solution with Placewise's custom-built marketplace solution for retail property owners.
Placewise is providing solutions, such as CRM, data management, e-commerce, operational support tools, websites, and apps. By combining Live Video Shopping solutions from Bambuser with the digital mall experience in Placewise's Marketplace, a shopper can watch a live event online, see a product they like, and buy it directly from the local preferred shopping center with fulfilment solutions, such as pick up in store, pick up at a designated location, or even get it delivered at home.
The partnership is a joint reseller agreement with facilitated integrations, available to all property owners globally.
"With this partnership we now have a unique proposition for physical retail where property owners can truly bridge the gap between offline and online, going live and creating interesting content, customer interaction and enabling a much wider and digital footfall, not to mention that all tenants will have a new sales channel to take advantage of. We are very excited about taking a lead, together with Placewise in the increasingly important transformation of retail, and the potential is immense," said Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser, in a statement.
"We are very happy to partner up with Bambuser, which is a forerunner in the live shopping technology space, and strongly believe the new partnership will create additional value to our global marketplace offering for the retail real estate industry. More than ever marketeers need to be present where their customers are, and as consumers' interest in live video shopping has increased significantly, we see this as an important channel to support shopping centers, increasing visitation and conversion in both the digital and physical space," Kristian Nordtømme, CCO at Placewise, said in a statement.
