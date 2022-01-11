TELUS International Partners with Automation Anywhere

TELUS International, a digital customer experience provider, is partnering with Automation Anywhere, a provider of robotic process automation (RPA), to simplify the delivery and migration of automation solutions on Google Cloud.

"We are excited to extend our long-standing partnership with Google Cloud into our growing relationship with Automation Anywhere," said Jim Radzicki, chief technology officer of TELUS International, in a statement. "Automation and other digital transformation tools delivered via cloud technology are growing in prevalence as more organizations prioritize flexibility and agility within their workforce. As such, the future of work requires automation solutions that support humans, and it has been proven time and time again that providing services on cloud architecture is critical for providing strong and reliable performance."

As a Platinum Preferred Partner and Managed Services Provider of Automation Anywhere, TELUS International is enabling the end-to-end development of RPA solutions on Google Cloud.

"Automation is a key component to building a resilient workforce," said Jim Lambe, managing director of Google Cloud Canada, in a statement. "We're proud to partner with TELUS International and Automation Anywhere to empower organizations to grow with easy-to-deploy, cost-effective, and scalable cloud solutions that accelerate transformation."

TELUS International has leveraged Automation Anywhere’s intelligent automation solutions in a variety of customer objectives and opportunities across the globe. As part of this collaboration, TELUS International will provide on-demand RPA-as-a-Service solutions to customers while delivering large-scale transformation projects across the automation life cycle.TELUS International is also making it seamless for customers to implement Automation Anywhere's cloud-native, AI-powered Automation 360 platform and provide a scalable, secure and reliable way to manage customer migrations to the cloud. Through the collaboration, organizations can host Automation Anywhere's RPA platform on GCP..