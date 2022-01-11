Fractal Acquires Neal Analytics
Fractal, a provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, has acquired Neal Analytics, a cloud, data, engineering, and AI Microsoft Gold consulting partner, for an undisclosed amount.
Neal Analytics strengthens Fractal's AI engineering capabilities and cloud-first offerings on Microsoft's multi-cloud ecosystems and enables clients to scale AI and power decisions.
"This is the successful culmination of a thorough, year-long process. Our goals were to find the best long-term home for Neal's 200+ employees, a platform to scale faster, and the ability to play a bigger role in this fast-accelerating space. Fractal was a clear choice. Our culture and vision are 100 percent aligned. This is an exciting opportunity to empower our people and work alongside like-minded practitioners to transform businesses with cloud, data, and AI. It will enable Neal Analytics and Fractal to grow and achieve more together," said Dylan Dias, CEO of Neal Analytics, in a statement.
"Hyperscale cloud infrastructures are enabling organizations to be more agile and improve their business performance to better serve clients. Neal's award-winning experts in Microsoft's Azure and cloud technologies have been helping organizations to securely migrate, modernize ,and accelerate their business transformation within the cloud for more than a decade. We're delighted that this acquisition of Neal will further strengthen our rapidly growing analytics, AI, and data engineering business in North America," Satish Raman, chief strategy officer of Fractal, said in a statement.