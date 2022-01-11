Redtail Updates Its Speak Product

Redtail Technology, a provider of CRM solutions for financial services firms, has upgraded Redtail Speak, its real-time communication platform for financial advisors. The solution is now available to users of Redtail CRM or other CRM products not from Redtail.

Speak's latest enhancements also deliver on-demand, real-time communication solutions. Users can now set up message templates to streamline creation and delivery of commonly sent messages and schedule messages for future delivery.

"Advisors' clients have spoken. They want a way to get the advice they need to make important transactions quickly and in the moment; that was why we decided to make our Redtail Speak accessible to the entire industry, whether you use our core CRM product or not," said Redtail CEO Brian McLaughlin, in a statement. "More so than ever before, people now expect seamless experiences with almost immediate response times in every aspect of their lives – including financial advisory services. We're happy to be able to help advisors connect with their clients, and vice versa, whenever they want and in a compliant manner."

Updates with this new version of Redtail Speak include the following: