Vendasta Acquires MatchCraft

Vendasta has acquired MatchCraft, a provider of search, display, and social media advertising solutions for small and mid-sized businesses, from Advance Local. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Bringing MatchCraft's technology, including its flagship AdVantage platform, together with Vendasta's end-to-end platform will extend new offerings to each company's customers. With the complementary technology, channel partners can manage thousands of clients' search engine marketing, display, and social advertising campaigns while using Vendasta's platform built to market, sell, bill, fulfill, and deliver critical solutions to SMB clients.