Vendasta Acquires MatchCraft
Vendasta has acquired MatchCraft, a provider of search, display, and social media advertising solutions for small and mid-sized businesses, from Advance Local. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Bringing MatchCraft's technology, including its flagship AdVantage platform, together with Vendasta's end-to-end platform will extend new offerings to each company's customers. With the complementary technology, channel partners can manage thousands of clients' search engine marketing, display, and social advertising campaigns while using Vendasta's platform built to market, sell, bill, fulfill, and deliver critical solutions to SMB clients.
"MatchCraft and Vendasta have been long-time friends, and we're fortunate to have them join the Vendasta team," said Vendasta CEO Brendan King in a statement. "This partnership will bring MatchCraft's enterprise-level technology to all our channel partners, allowing them to have a superior technology stack only large companies could previously afford. We know MatchCraft exceeds expectations because we hear it from many of their partners, who happen to be our partners, too."
"Having worked closely with Vendasta for many years it is evident that their drive to enable local businesses to succeed closely aligns with MatchCraft's own values and mission," said MatchCraft CEO Sandy Lohr in a statement. "We have found an excellent new home in Vendasta, one that will allow us to continue our focus on innovation, integrity in the marketplace, and solutions that foster growth."