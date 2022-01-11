Upland Software Acquires Objectif Lune

Upland Software has acquired Objectif Lune, a provider of enterprise software for document composition and business communication automation, for $29 million.

With the addition of Objectif Lune, Upland expands its global document workflow product library, which includes AccuRoute, FileBound, InterFAX, and Upland Intelligent Capture.

"We have long invested in the document workflow category, and with Objectif Lune we can support even more of the document lifecycle for our customers," said Jack McDonald, chairman and CEO of Upland, in a statement. "This means we can help businesses produce more sophisticated paper documents where they are still required, replace paper with digital delivery where desired, and enable document digital transformation without requiring companies to change their legacy systems."

"Objectif Lune came from the idea that there had to be a better way to support paper-based business communications in the modern world while maintaining support for legacy business systems," said Didier Gombert, CEO and co-founder of Objectif Lune, in a statement. "Upland not only supports our mission but accelerates it due to the scale of their document workflow product library, experience delivering documents through the cloud, and the value being delivered through their partner channels."