Cloudinary Acquires Indivio

Cloudinary, a media experience platform provider, has acquired Indivio, a software company that helps marketing teams create and deliver video campaigns at scale. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"This acquisition combines Cloudinary's deep understanding of visual media with Indivio's expertise in creative automation. It expands our industry-leading video management offerings and makes it simpler for brands to deliver the dynamic video experiences they dream about," said Itai Lahan, co-founder and CEO of Cloudinary, in a statement. "We're excited to welcome the Indivio team into the Cloudinary family and look forward to making it even easier for our customers to win with video."

The deal will add to the Cloudinary media experience product suite with Indivio’s creative automation solution, which helps marketing teams do the following:

Scale the volume and frequency of on-brand creative content with dynamic templates and content from a variety of sources, including live product detail pages, to automatically create personalized videos;

Streamline creative onboarding with support for tools like Adobe After Effects.

Accelerate dynamic video creation with end-to-end creative customization and ads automation.