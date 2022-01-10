Gainsight Acquires Community Software Provider inSided

Gainsight has acquired inSided, a customer success community platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The addition of inSided to Gainsight's portfolio creates a single solution that can connect companies' digital products, customer-facing teams, and client communities together across the entire customer journey.

"Every technology company wants to increase net revenue retention, the No. 1 driver of shareholder and enterprise value," Gainsight CEO Nick Mehta said in a statement. "But achieving this in a scalable manner is the No. 1 challenge executives face. In our research with clients, the top strategy they were using to scale was to leverage communities to bring users directly into the customer success process and to connect customers with their peers. We are excited that the addition of inSided to our portfolio now allows Gainsight clients to scale digital customer success efforts across community-led, product-led and customer-led growth initiatives." "The next decade will see the emergence of a new technology stack that is designed to grow NRR," inSided Founder and CEO Robin van Lieshout said in a statement. "InSided has reimagined communities for the age of customer success. By joining forces with Gainsight, we have put ourselves in the best position to help companies around the world leverage digital technology to drive all aspects of the customer journey and positively influence NRR at scale."

With this acquisition, Gainsight clients can now extend the existing suite with a customer community hub, which centralizes all the content and engagement for end users in one platform.