STG Acquires Kantar’s Reputation Intelligence Business, PRgloo, and Onclusive

Symphony Technology Group has acquired Kantar's Reputation Intelligence business, PRgloo, and Onclusive, merging the three companies into one global media monitoring, measurement, and workflow management partner for PR and communications. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

The new standalone company will operate under the name Onclusive. It combines the consultative strengths and scale of Europe's largest media monitoring and analysis provider, Kantar Reputation Intelligence; PRgloo's media relations and workflow management platform, and Onclusive's artificial intelligence technology and data science.