STG Acquires Kantar’s Reputation Intelligence Business, PRgloo, and Onclusive
Symphony Technology Group has acquired Kantar's Reputation Intelligence business, PRgloo, and Onclusive, merging the three companies into one global media monitoring, measurement, and workflow management partner for PR and communications. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.
The new standalone company will operate under the name Onclusive. It combines the consultative strengths and scale of Europe's largest media monitoring and analysis provider, Kantar Reputation Intelligence; PRgloo's media relations and workflow management platform, and Onclusive's artificial intelligence technology and data science.
"Last year STG made clear its intention to create a market-leading insights and software company through the proposed acquisition of Kantar Reputation Intelligence. Completing that acquisition is a major first step, and the additional capabilities brought by Onclusive and PRgloo widen the scope of our commitment to providing best-in-class solutions for PR and communications teams, both now and in the future," said J.T. Treadwell, managing director of STG, in a statement.
"Onclusive is a technology and innovation pioneer in media monitoring and analytics, while Kantar Reputation Intelligence is a leader in customer service with top-tier European coverage and market-leading insights capabilities. It brings us scale and ambition for global leadership," added Dan Beltramo, chief innovation officer of the new Onclusive, in a statement.