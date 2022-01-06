Smartly.io Acquires Ad-Lib.io

Smartly.io, providers of a cloud-based social advertising platform, has acquired Ad-Lib.io, a creative optimization platform provider, extending its cross-channel reach from social to now include dynamic creative optimization across programmatic, connected TV, and the entire Google ecosystem. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the acquisition, Smartly.io's solution for social advertising will be augmented by Ad-Lib.io's creative tools for YouTube, DV360, and Google Ads campaigns.

"The past two years have proven that creative technology has become the most important lever for driving digital advertising performance," said Kristo Ovaska, CEO and co-founder of Smartly.io, in a statement. "Ad-Lib.io is a clear leader in the creative space by innovating on the mission-critical dimensions of workflow, automation, brand governance, personalization, and insight. Their knowledge of the Google stack is unmatched in the industry, and combining that with Smartly.io's deep understanding of Facebook and the social stack across creative, media, and data allows us to now serve customers across all major digital channels."

"Smartly.io is the preeminent leader in delivering creative and media effectiveness for social," said Oli Marlow-Thomas, founder and president of Ad-Lib.io, in a statement. "With brand marketers and agencies increasingly uniting their social and programmatic teams into integrated digital creative and media investment teams, this is a natural next step for both companies."

"These teams are currently using multiple technologies or software partners, but going forward they won't have to. The Smartly.io and Ad-Lib.io solution will provide the connective tissue to maximize creative effectiveness, media buying, and creative intelligence," added Ad-Lib.io CEO Adit Abhyankar.

"Ad-Lib.io has been a fantastic partner of ours for the last four years while we have been focused on branding activity," said Steve Pollack, head of media communication at Nestle, in a statement. "This partnership will help Nestle extend to more always-on and ecommerce-related activity. We see it as a natural fit and are excited by what the Ad-Lib.io and Smartly.io journey will mean for brands seeking relevant and consistent relationships with their customers in the digital advertising arena."