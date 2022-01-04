Genpact Expands Rightpoint with Hoodoo Digital Acquisition

Genpact, a professional services firm focused on digital transformation, has expanded its experience business, Rightpoint, with the acquisition of Hoodoo Digital, a digital experience consultancy with deep expertise in Adobe solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Genpact acquired Rightpoint in 2019.

Hoodoo Digital has deep expertise creating customer experiences for companies across multiple industries and is a Platinum-level Adobe solution partner. The acquisition expands Rightpoint's capabilities to help clients to manage their content, commerce, and marketing operations.

"Today's companies need agile, experience-centered operations that can quickly mine data to drive actionable insights to compete in a digital world of constantly evolving business models," said Katie Stein, chief strategy officer and global business leader for enterprise services at Genpact, in a statement. "The combination of Rightpoint's tremendous experience expertise with Hoodoo Digital's deep knowledge of Adobe solutions will allow our clients to speed their customer experience transformations to drive growth." "Embracing a connected ecosystem of data and content is the key to creating the best experiences, whether for customers or employees," said Ron Shamah, CEO of Rightpoint, in a statement. "Hoodoo Digital's deep knowledge of Adobe solutions is a critical unlock to advance Rightpoint's leadership in delivering superior experience-led transformation. "Hoodoo Digital and Rightpoint share a common vision to enable companies to provide the best experiences possible for their customers," said Andy Wakefield, Hoodoo Digital's co-founder, in a statement. "Bringing our teams together expands our design and strategy capabilities and provides an incredible talent pool to jointly design winning solutions that drive revenue growth for our clients."

With the acquisition, Rightpoint becomes a Platinum Partner in the Adobe Solution Partner Program. Platinum partners are a select group of regional companies that have earned a higher designation in a particular Adobe geographic area. Platinum partners develop specialized Adobe practices across multiple Adobe Experience Cloud solutions.