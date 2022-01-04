Wishpond Acquires Winback

Wishpond Technologies, a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, has acquired SMS marketing solutions provider Winback from AtlasMind for $700,000.

Winback provides Wishpond with automated SMS marketing solutions, including a cart abandonment tool.

"We are pleased to welcome Winback to the Wishpond family," said Ali Tajskandar, chairman and CEO of Wishpond, in a statement. "Winback is a great strategic fit with our current product offerings, and its cross-sell opportunities are expected to increase our customer lifetime value."