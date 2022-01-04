AppLovin Acquires Twitter's MoPub Business
AppLovin, a marketing software company, has completed the acquisition of Twitter's MoPub business for $1.05 billion in cash.
The acquisition will combine MoPub's core features with AppLovin MAX to improve efficiencies for app publishers and advertisers. The unified platform is expected to process more than $15 billion of annualized advertiser spend by 2023.
MAX's features and expansive set of bidders and buyers are being enhanced by MoPub's demand- and supply-side features. Features already added to MAX include Universal Creative Reporting, Ad Review, Native Ad Format Support, Built-in GDPR Consent Flow, and more that are included in the upcoming SDK 11 release on Jan. 6.
"Developers benefit from more features to help drive higher monetization opportunities and streamline workflows, leading to increased revenue for their businesses. We believe the power of this unified platform will be unparalleled in today's market," said Adam Foroughi, AppLovin's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "We are excited to execute on this strategic acquisition with our sights set on operating the largest and most robust in-app advertising platform that enhances the growth of the broader mobile app ecosystem."
"The integration of MoPub and MAX will be a positive benefit for publishers and players alike," Sen Sun, vice president of ads at Scopely, an AppLovin partner, said in a statement. "The combined scale will have the potential to attract more of the world's biggest advertisers by reducing friction and increasing pricing transparency, and we are pleased to utilize AppLovin's capabilities to deliver even more seamless free-to-play games experiences for players around the globe."
