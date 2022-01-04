AppLovin Acquires Twitter's MoPub Business

AppLovin, a marketing software company, has completed the acquisition of Twitter's MoPub business for $1.05 billion in cash.

The acquisition will combine MoPub's core features with AppLovin MAX to improve efficiencies for app publishers and advertisers. The unified platform is expected to process more than $15 billion of annualized advertiser spend by 2023.

MAX's features and expansive set of bidders and buyers are being enhanced by MoPub's demand- and supply-side features. Features already added to MAX include Universal Creative Reporting, Ad Review, Native Ad Format Support, Built-in GDPR Consent Flow, and more that are included in the upcoming SDK 11 release on Jan. 6.