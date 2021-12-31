Cantaloupe Partners with HIVERY and Adds AI to Seed

Cantaloupe a digital payments and software services company, has partnered with HIVERY, a data-science company that specializes in artificial intelligence to streamline category management for retailers in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry.

As a result of the partnership, Enhance, an AI-based solution, will be available to Cantaloupe Seed customers through its integration with the Seed platform, specifically Seed Pro and Seed Office.

This integration will offer operators using Seed the following :

Seamless data sharing between Seed and HIVERY Enhance;

Automatic and enhanced machine merchandising decisions from connecting AI to operations sales data;

The ability to recommend a more desirable product selection based on consumer behavior;

Smarter coil allocations derived from predictive analytics on sales data;

A reduction in restocking trips;

Dynamic tools to merchandise machines at scale, across large operations.