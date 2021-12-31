Cantaloupe Partners with HIVERY and Adds AI to Seed
Cantaloupe a digital payments and software services company, has partnered with HIVERY, a data-science company that specializes in artificial intelligence to streamline category management for retailers in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry.
As a result of the partnership, Enhance, an AI-based solution, will be available to Cantaloupe Seed customers through its integration with the Seed platform, specifically Seed Pro and Seed Office.
This integration will offer operators using Seed the following :
- Seamless data sharing between Seed and HIVERY Enhance;
- Automatic and enhanced machine merchandising decisions from connecting AI to operations sales data;
- The ability to recommend a more desirable product selection based on consumer behavior;
- Smarter coil allocations derived from predictive analytics on sales data;
- A reduction in restocking trips;
- Dynamic tools to merchandise machines at scale, across large operations.
"Cantaloupe strives to provide our retailers the right tools to determine the ideal product mix for their consumers; so, it's critical to have the most accurate data insights to increase sales," said Sean Feeney, CEO of Cantaloupe, in a statement. "Our partnership with HIVERY provides our customers with enhanced intelligent solutions driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning to react to the way consumers shop and drive increased sales."
"HIVERY Enhance delivers powerful new product recommendations and targeted space-to-sales optimization using proprietary artificial intelligence algorithms to boost top-line revenue and improve operations efficiency," said Jason Hosking, CEO of HIVERY, in a statement. "Cantaloupe's mission is about delivering the best operational and payments platform for unattended retail. Data is so critical to this mission. At HIVERY, our philosophy has always been that 'data has a better idea,' and we intend to unlock its genius to help Cantaloupe and its 20,000-plus customers grow and deliver that mission."