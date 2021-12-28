Widewail Launches Invite Video

Widewail, a customer review and reputation management solutions provider, has added Invite Video to its Widewail Trust Marketing Platform. Building on the company's SMS review generation technology, Invite Video helps marketing teams capture video testimonials from customers.

"Word-of-mouth marketing has taken on a whole new shape with video playing a key role," said Matt Murray, Widewail's CEO, in a statement. "Consumers look to their peers to provide the information they need to build trust in a company or product, and when a review is accompanied with quality video, consumers are more compelled to trust that business."

Widewail's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and always-on Trust Marketing platform proactively captures customer feedback, distributes positive reviews on appropriate forums like Google and Facebook, and shapes a broader message around a company through the words of its customers. Directly integrated into point-of-sale systems, Widewail's solution automatically pulls customer data and generates mobile-friendly review requests to drive review engagement with customers.