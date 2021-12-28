Provectus Releases Crystal Engine Prediction Tool
Provectus, an artificial intelligence (AI) consultancy, has launched Crystal Engine to provide customer behavior prediction and personalization. The product is now in closed beta.
Crystal Engine analyzes customer-related data and serves a suite of use-cases, including the following:
- Customer churn prediction;
- Personalized recommendations;
- Next-best action;
- Conversion rate optimization;
- Customer engagement prediction; and
- Customer journey insights.
Crystal Engine is available in a self-service mode (for prediction use cases only), or it can be customized and deployed in clients' cloud environments.
"Finding the right balance between versatility and flexibility of an AI solution is always a challenge. We strive to bring maximum value to our partners, so we created Crystal as a perfect fit to address two needs at the same time: minimizing time to market and meeting flexibility requirements for each particular business and product we work with. Our partners can benefit by gaining maximum accuracy of [machine learning] models while preserving ownership and security of their data and maintaining low [total cost of ownership]," said Stepan Pushkarev, CEO of Provectus, in a statement.