Provectus Releases Crystal Engine Prediction Tool

Provectus, an artificial intelligence (AI) consultancy, has launched Crystal Engine to provide customer behavior prediction and personalization. The product is now in closed beta.

Crystal Engine analyzes customer-related data and serves a suite of use-cases, including the following:

Customer churn prediction;

Personalized recommendations;

Next-best action;

Conversion rate optimization;

Customer engagement prediction; and

Customer journey insights.

Crystal Engine is available in a self-service mode (for prediction use cases only), or it can be customized and deployed in clients' cloud environments.