ZENVIA to Acquire Movidesk
ZENVIA, a customer experience communications platform provider, is acquiring Movidesk, a customer service and service desk software provider, just a little more than a month after its acquisition of SenseData, a customer success management platform provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The Movidesk transaction will add a customer service tool with 75 performance indicators to ZENVIA's communication platform.
"Movidesk's acquisition will be very synergistic and fully aligned with our value offer. It takes us from enabling communications and conversations to now enabling complete journeys for our clients' end consumers through multiple channels along their relationship cycle. By centralizing customer channels, automating processes, and generating productivity for the team, Movidesk brings support intelligence and metrics to ZENVIA's communication platform and delivers an end-to-end customer journey," said Cassio Bobsin, ZENVIA's CEO, in a statement.
"Movidesk is continuously driven by a sense of uniting people with cutting-edge technological solutions to deliver the best tools, and especially experiences that exceed expectations. With ZENVIA, we can significantly ramp up our capacity and ability to provide enhanced communication through customer service capable of answering questions about products and services, and a qualified service desk that addresses brand-related system issues," said Donisete Gomes, Movidesk's CEO, in a statement.