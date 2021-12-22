Mastercard to Acquire Dynamic Yield

Mastercard will acquire McDonald's personalization platform and decision engine company, Dynamic Yield. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Dynamic Yield delivers individualized product recommendations, offers, and content based on a range of factors, including past purchases, page views, time of day, current store traffic, and trending products.

With Dynamic Yield's technology, Mastercard will be able to help its customers and partners meet consumers' growing demand for a more personalized experience, no matter where they shop or do business. The creation of a unified consumer engagement and loyalty hub will further extend the value of Mastercard's network to deliver digital services for payments and beyond.

McDonald's purchased Dynamic Yield in 2019. Under McDonald's ownership, Dynamic Yield doubled its revenue and expanded its customer base across verticals. The technology has been an important component of McDonald's Accelerating the Arches growth strategy under which it also prioritized improving ordering experiences, introduced a global loyalty program, and expanded its delivery footprint.

The acquisition by Mastercard will strengthen synergies across McDonald's digital engagement experiences powered by the SessionM merchant loyalty platform and Test & Learn (APT) experimentation software. In addition, McDonald's plans to further scale and integrate Dynamic Yield's capabilities globally and across ordering channels.