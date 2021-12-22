Optimizely Launches Integrated B2B Commerce & Content Cloud

Optimizely, a digital experience platform (DXP) provider, is launching an integrated version of its B2B Commerce Cloud and Content Cloud products, enabling companies to reach audiences with more sophisticated content strategies and work more effectively across large teams of marketers.

The integration makes use of the B2B Commerce Cloud as a headless commerce API to make B2B data and capabilities available within the Content Cloud. Now, B2B customers choosing to select both the B2B Commerce Cloud and Content Cloud with the new integration can do the following:

Take advantage of B2B-specific features within the B2B Commerce Cloud;

Use the Content Cloud to manage all the pages, templates, content, and assets of their sites;

Benefit from an out-of-the-box, combined site search engine that searches products in the B2B Commerce catalog while searching content in the Content Cloud and combining the results;

Manage their product catalogs in B2B Commerce, but have all the products available for use in the Content Cloud; and

Build and manage multi-sites in the Content Cloud while leveraging the shared data for customers, products and orders in the B2B Commerce Cloud.

To help customers get the most from the combined products, Optimizely is also releasing a B2B-specific sample site that includes Content Cloud templates and blocks to accelerate build time. Customers can leverage the provided assets or reference them as examples before customizing their own.