European CX Outsourcing Sees a Boost, Frost & Sullivan Finds

Analyst firm Frost & Sullivan recently discovered that the European outsourcing industry's focus on improving the conversational customer experience has significantly boosted pandemic recovery, with CX outsourcing revenue expected to grow by 10.1 percent this year.

In the past 12 months, 60 percent of European organizations have seen an increase of at least 20 percent in total customer interactions, with high-value interactions mostly occurring in cross-channel journeys that involve human agents at critical junctures.

Frost & Sullivan has found it is almost impossible for organizations to scale up and handle additional interactions without focusing on digital channels. Most companies do not orchestrate digital channels well, hence the need for CX outsourcers.

Frost & Sullivan says CX outsourcers can help accelerate the digital transformation of organizations by incorporating technology into the customer journey and providing strategic advice to companies. Companies, at the same time, should develop transparent partnerships with outsourcers to harness valuable expertise and achieve strong outcomes, it said.