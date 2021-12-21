RapidScale Achieves PCI Certification

RapidScale, a provider of managed cloud solutions, has achieved Level 1 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification for the RapidScale Cloud Management Platform.

To attain this certification, organizations must meet a vigorous set of requirements that certify customer payment information is managed in a secure environment.

"Attaining PCI certification further cements our commitment to enhancing our security and compliance offerings for our customers," said Duane Barnes, vice president and general manager of RapidScale, in a statement. "Achieving PCI compliance is another milestone for our organization to remain a trustworthy and reliable managed cloud service provider in the market. We are constantly taking the necessary steps to stay ahead of today's evolving threats. PCI compliance simply adds another level of expertise that we can pass along to our customers."