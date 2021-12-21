Snapcommerce Launches Snapshop

Snapcommerce, a mobile commerce platform provider, has launched Snapshop, an artificial intelligence-driven ecommerce tool for customers over text-messaging to find the best deals on a wide range of goods.

"Savings for so many consumers right now isn't a nice-to-have, it's a necessity. The income gap is widening due to the effects of the pandemic and the current economic conditions," said Hussein Fazal, Snapcommerce's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "We are bringing great deals on products, powered by personalized pricing at scale, so our consumers can save across a wide variety of goods they buy on mobile.

"What we found while building Snapshop is that every single day is Black Friday or Cyber Monday," Fazal added. "Why wait for a single day in late November to compete for limited deals against millions of other shoppers trying to get there first? Consumers using Snapshop can get those savings every day."