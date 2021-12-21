Snapcommerce Launches Snapshop
Snapcommerce, a mobile commerce platform provider, has launched Snapshop, an artificial intelligence-driven ecommerce tool for customers over text-messaging to find the best deals on a wide range of goods.
"Savings for so many consumers right now isn't a nice-to-have, it's a necessity. The income gap is widening due to the effects of the pandemic and the current economic conditions," said Hussein Fazal, Snapcommerce's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "We are bringing great deals on products, powered by personalized pricing at scale, so our consumers can save across a wide variety of goods they buy on mobile.
"What we found while building Snapshop is that every single day is Black Friday or Cyber Monday," Fazal added. "Why wait for a single day in late November to compete for limited deals against millions of other shoppers trying to get there first? Consumers using Snapshop can get those savings every day."
Snapshop's launch follows Snapcommerce's recent acquisition of Daily Steals.
"We've built a strong supplier partner network, which is critical to success in e-commerce," said Eitan Sisso, CEO of Daily Steals who joined Snapcommerce as general manager and product lead, in a statement. "Snapshop takes this to the next level offering deal-conscious consumers the right products at a price point they can't turn down. Whether brand name or generic products, new or refurbished, our users are interested in value."