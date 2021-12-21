Gupshup Launches WhatsApp Commerce Solution

Gupshup, a provider of conversational messaging, has launched a commerce solution that enables businesses to create digital storefronts on WhatsApp.

Based on WhatsApp's recently launched commerce capability, Gupshup can help a business manage the complete buying experience on WhatsApp. This full-featured commerce solution also leverages Gupshup's recently launched 1-Click Bill Pay feature, which enables businesses to collect payments via WhatsApp and other messaging apps.

With Gupshup's WhatsApp-based commerce solution, businesses can create product catalogs on WhatsApp, converse with customers via AI-powered chatbots for product discovery, guide them through checkout and payment, and support them 24/7 with chatbots and live agents. New interactive elements, such as multi-product messages, help businesses showcase their offerings through the store’s catalog. Customers can also add preferred items to their carts on WhatsApp, interact with businesses in real time, and make payment through Gupshup’s recently launched 1-Click Bill Pay link, all without leaving the chat window.