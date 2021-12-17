Here's Why 58 Percent of B2B Sales Organizations Miss Quota on Key Accounts

Ninety-five percent of chief sales officers (CSOs) expect higher growth from key accounts, but 58 percent of B2B sales organizations miss quota for key accounts, according to recent Gartner research.

A Gartner survey found that that 85 percent are prioritizing increased returns on key accounts in 2022. With this level of attention and investment, CSOs must first focus on defining and setting strategy around what key accounts mean to their organizations.

"Our research shows 46 percent of B2B sales organizations have rebuilt their key account programs twice or more in the past seven years due to underperformance," said Brent Adamson, distinguished vice president in the Gartner Sales practice. "This is a trend we've seen for nearly 15 years now. This rinse-and-repeat approach to rebuilding key account programs has yet to generate any kind of systemic, predictable improvement."

"Instead of a sales-centric view, sales organizations need to start focusing on what key accounts mean to their broader organizations and determine what they are willing to invest in time, resources, and finances to maintain and grow those accounts," added Robert Blaisdell, senior director analyst in the Gartner Sales practice.

Gartner research identified four key areas where CSOs and their teams should focus for key account program success: